Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies

Rooibos Limited guilty of abuse of dominance

The largest processor of rooibos tea in SA faces an administrative penalty equal to 10% of its annual turnover

20 June 2017 - 05:55 Ann Crotty
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Rooibos Limited, which describes itself as the "preferred supplier" of rooibos tea, has been charged with abuse of dominance by the Competition Commission and faces an administrative penalty equal to 10% of its annual turnover.

The charge follows a complaint lodged by Khoisan Tea in 2015.

The commission said Rooibos Limited has used its dominant position in the market to prevent the expansion of its rivals.

Rooibos Limited is the largest processor of rooibos tea in SA, which is the only natural source of rooibos tea. An estimated 15-million kilogrammes of rooibos tea is sold annually with a retail value of R1.5bn. Rooibos Limited, which was previously the Rooibos Tea Control Board, controls about 70% of that market.

On Monday Deputy Competition Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu noted: "Dominant firms have a special responsibility to ensure they do not stifle competition."

He said the commission was concerned about Rooibos Limited’s ongoing anticompetitive conduct, "particularly as this hampers the growth of the agro-processing industry in SA".

The commission said Rooibos Limited was the dominant player in the processing of rooibos tea because of the inherited assets and monopoly position it had previously enjoyed as the Rooibos Tea Control Board. The board was established in 1954 by the previous government to regulate the marketing, pricing and research in the industry.

In 1993 the Rooibos Tea Control Board was privatised and became Rooibos Limited. Since then a number of rooibos farmers, who were unhappy with the monopoly enjoyed by Rooibos Limited, set up their own processing companies. However, they struggled to secure supplies after 2014 when Rooibos Limited entered into long-term agreements with farmers requiring them to commit to four-year supply contracts.

Rooibos Limited also required farmers to supply up to half their production if they wanted to access its research facilities. This became a particularly sensitive issue after the collapse of the research function undertaken by the SA Research Agricultural Council in 2014.

The commission’s decision to refer the abuse of dominance charge to the Competition Tribunal followed an investigation it undertook after it received a complaint from Khoisan Tea, which was established in 1997. Ratshisusu said the supplies to independent processors either declined or stagnated after these moves by Rooibos Limited.

Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Limited, could not be contacted for comment. Management at Khoisan Tea could also not be contacted on Monday.

Ipap incentive for agro-processing is most welcome

Beneficiation applies just as much to the farming sector, writes Philippa Rodseth
Opinion
1 month ago

Rooibos helps AVI brew up solid results

Groceries fare well but Green Cross is still struggling
Companies
3 months ago

Local ice tea makes a global splash

Success comes on the back of solid market research and experience in the beverage and hospitality spaces, write Chris Human and Geoff Bick
Life
4 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rooibos Limited guilty of abuse of dominance
Companies
2.
Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe
Companies / Energy
3.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's final Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shoprite pushes posh nosh in bid to win affluent ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Politicians furious about sale of Barclays Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Rooibos helps AVI brew up solid results
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Push to sign deal to ensure better market access to EU for SA and Sadc
Companies

About half of rooibos crop is exported, as the tea’s popularity grows abroad
Companies / Trade & Industry

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.