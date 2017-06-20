Companies

Fosun offers £256m for Gemfields in bid battle

20 June 2017 - 16:16 Noor Zainab Hussain
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — China’s Fosun International has increased its offer for Fabergé owner Gemfields to £256m ($324m), turning up the heat in a bid-battle with the largest shareholder of the London-listed company.

Fosun Gold, part of the acquisitive Fosun International conglomerate, said on Tuesday that it had increased its offer for Gemfields to 45p a share from an earlier proposal of 40.85p a share. This trumps a rival offer of 38.5p a share from mining group Pallinghurst Resources to buy the 52.91% of Gemfields it does not already own.

Gemfields, which mines for emeralds and amethysts in Zambia, and for crimson and pinkish-red coloured ruby and corundum in Mozambique, rejected the offer from Pallinghurst, saying it "significantly undervalues" the company. Pallinghurst has said it intends to de-list Gemfields from London’s junior market.

Gemfields said on Tuesday that its independent committee considered the terms of Fosun’s offer neither fair nor reasonable, but that in light of Pallinghurst’s offer it intended to recommend that shareholders accept Fosun’s bid.

Pallinghurst said on Monday that it had valid acceptances for its bid from shareholders owning 61.25% of Gemfield’s shares, including its own stake.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hyprop faces headwinds as big retailers shut ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Shoprite pushes posh nosh in bid to win affluent ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Rooibos Limited guilty of abuse of dominance
Companies
4.
SAA chief upbeat on meeting R9bn loan obligations
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Politicians furious about sale of Barclays Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Fosun may make cash offer for Gemfields
Companies / Mining

Relief that Pallinghurst may not be buying Gemfields leads to jump in share
Companies / Mining

China Development Bank may finance Fosun’s Russian Polyus deal
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.