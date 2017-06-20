Boeing says industry is in rude health as orders soar at Paris Airshow

Paris — Boeing raised its 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight plane deliveries by 4% on Tuesday, though executives at the world’s biggest airshow in Paris expect demand this year to cool from recent red-hot levels.

The US aircraft maker continued to rack up orders at the Paris Airshow for a new model of its best-selling 737 aircraft, which was launched on Monday amid a flurry of deals.

Leasing firm Aviation Capital Group (ACG), for example, said it had placed an order for 20 of the new 737 MAX 10 jets, worth a total of $2.5bn at list prices. "It is getting a big endorsement from airlines and that is leading to more lessors endorsing it too," Ihssane Mounir, Boeing vice-president for sales and marketing, told reporters.

But analysts expect demand at the June 19 to 25 event in Paris to fall short of recent years, and some aviation companies have cut back on staff and hospitality at the show. Over the longer term, though, Boeing sees an industry in rude health, forecasting 41,030 plane deliveries worth more than $6-trillion over the next two decades, up from 39,620 in a similar projection a year ago.

Boeing’s projection includes a 5% increase in the 20-year forecast for deliveries of single-aisle aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families, the cash cows of the world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers. Boeing now expects 29,530 deliveries in the medium-haul, single-aisle category, which is popular with low-cost airlines.