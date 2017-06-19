Companies

STOCKWATCH: Mpact shares drop nearly 11% after trading update

19 June 2017 - 18:35 Staff Writer
Picture: MPACT
Picture: MPACT

Mpact shares plunged nearly 11% on Monday afternoon after the packaging group forecast a drop of up to 74% in its first-half headline profit.

Headline earnings per share in the six months to June are expected to be between 42.7c and 24.7c, from 95c in the previous year.

Mpact, which was unbundled from Mondi in 2011, pinned the lower financial performance on low sales volumes in the paper and plastics converting businesses.

The company also encountered lower domestic containerboard and cartonboard sales volumes and higher recovered paper costs.

"In addition, the scheduled downtime of the R765m Felixton paper mill upgrade project, which is due to be completed as planned during the second half of 2017, will result in nonrecurring additional costs and lost contribution," the company said in a statement.

The stock closed 10.61% lower at R29.50, valuing the company at about R5bn.

© Business Day

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mine Charter axe falls on mining stocks, renders ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Lynne Brown does about-face over Brian Molefe
Companies / Energy
3.
Dudu Myeni’s lawyers make no objection to open ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Mine Charter renders sector ‘uninvestable’
Companies / Mining
5.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's final Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

MPACT: Tricky conditions hit the group hard
Money & Investing

MPACT: Tricky conditions hit the group hard
Investing / Investors Monthly

Mpact falls 5% after full-year trading update
Companies / Industrials

Astrapak strategy pays off as interim profits rise
Companies / Industrials

Mpact: A mixed bag
Money & Investing

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.