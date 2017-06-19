Fiat's hands are full searching for Sergio Marchionne’s successor

His approach is not likely to be replicated, with Fiat also considering overhauling its management structure to delegate powers to more executives, the people said.

Fiat and Exor, the holding company that controls the car maker, declined to comment.

"Replacing Marchionne is a monumental task for every internal heir," said Giuseppe Berta, a professor of economic history at Milan’s Bocconi University and former head of Fiat’s archive. "The only way to succeed is to avoid imitating his strong leadership’s style."

Marchionne transformed the once struggling Italian company through a series of deals, largely remaking it in his multinational image. He spearheaded the merger with US-based Chrysler to create the world’s seventh-largest car maker and reduced the company’s dependence on Italy by also shifting headquarters to London. He also spun off the Ferrari supercar brand and truck-and tractor-maker CNH Industrial. The companies, all controlled by the Agnelli industrial clan, are worth about €44bn, more than eight times Fiat’s value when he took over in 2004.

But Fiat still lacks the size and resources to tackle global giants like Volkswagen and

Toyota Motor.

Marchionne efforts to address this weakness have come up empty. In 2015, he aggressively pursued a deal

with General Motors, which was brusquely and repeatedly rejected. Earlier in 2017, he

floated the idea of a potential offer from Volkswagen but backed off it a few weeks later.

In addition to Palmer and Altavilla, the list of potential candidates for Marchionne’s roles, which also includes overseeing Fiat’s key North American operations, includes Jeep CEO Mike Manley; chief technology officer Harald Wester; Latin America boss Stefan Ketter; and Reid Bigland, head of US sales and the Maserati and Alfa Romeo brands.

