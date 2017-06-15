Williams Hunt secures Opel car deal

The Williams Hunt motor group will take over the import and sale of Opel cars from January 2018, following the disinvestment of General Motors (GM) from SA.

The Unitrans-owned group will set up an initial network of 35 Opel dealers across SA.

Bill Mott, Opel’s director of international sales, said on Wednesday the new distributor would honour warranties and service plans on cars already sold and provide spare parts.

GM announced in May that it was withdrawing from several markets throughout the world, including SA, where its products have been sold for more than a century. The cash-stretched company is concentrating its resources in major markets like China and North America, where returns on investment are much better.

Its departure from SA at the end of 2017 will be absolute. Its Port Elizabeth vehicle manufacturing plant is being sold to Japanese truck company Isuzu and the Chevrolet brand will no longer be sold here. Isuzu dealers will continue to service Chevrolet products.

As part of its global retreat, GM is selling the Opel brand to French vehicle manufacturer PSA, which owns Peugeot and Citroen. But having withdrawn the Citroen brand from SA in 2016 because of slow local sales, and after recently reducing its stake in the local Peugeot distributor from 100% to 49%, PSA decided Opel should be represented independently in SA.

Mott — whose father is a former MD of General Motors SA — said Williams Hunt had increased Opel sales by 65% in the past two years and now accounted for 20% of all South African brand sales.

GMSA has 132 dealers selling and servicing Opels. Williams Hunt director Roy Pepper said that of the immediate 35 planned to replace them from 2018, Williams Hunt would own most but would also licence independent franchise dealers.

There were also plans for a chain of standalone after-sales service centres which would not sell cars.