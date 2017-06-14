Brait share price hits 52-week low

New Look now accounts for just 15% of Brait’s investment portfolio — down from 45% a year ago, when Brait valued it at nearly R35bn.

Brait values its assets, which are wholly unlisted, by applying a peer-related multiple to each business’s operational earnings. New Look’s full-year 2017 revenue fell due to a highly competitive retail environment in the UK. This was expected to persist into 2018, Brait said.

New Look had improved its buying processes and supply chain to cater for a "buy-now, wear-now" mentality among consumers, said CEO Anders Kristiansen. "We are renewing our determination to offer

even more compelling lead-in entry prices…. By being faster

on the latest trends, we will reduce reliance on promotions and discounting."

Virgin Active is now Brait’s largest investment, accounting for 33% of the group’s R44.4bn net asset value. Although it reported a rise in revenue and earnings over the period, the gym chain’s net asset value fell 12% to R15.5bn. It trades at a considerable discount to its peers.

Brait’s share price had continued to rerate since it sold its stake in Pepkor to Steinhoff, said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG SA. Having traded at a premium to its net asset value, it was now trading at a discount of about 17%.

With so much bad news priced into the share, Brait was starting to look a lot more interesting, Norman-Smith said. Brait could not live up to its "market-darling" status after the sale of its Pepkor stake to Steinhoff, which let it achieve a R26bn return on its initial investment — or seven times what it paid for the stake. Still, retail was Wiese’s sweet spot, Norman-Smith said.

Renier de Bruyn, investment analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth., said: "Brait’s investment team has a long-term track record in unlocking value in its investments. I wouldn’t write them off completely."

The company had successfully turned the performance around at Iceland Foods, where results had dramatically improved in the most recent quarter. "It won’t lie down on New Look," De Bruyn said.

Despite the fall in net asset value per share for the year to March, on a rolling three-year basis, net asset value had grown 35% a year.

The lower net asset value would now give Brait an easier base from which to continue achieving its 15% compound annual growth rate target.

A spokesman for Brait said it would focus on its existing portfolio over the year ahead, where it believed there was substantial value to be gained.

