Companies

Brait share price hits 52-week low

14 June 2017 - 05:54 Hanna Ziady
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Brait’s share price fell 4.6% on Tuesday to close on a 52-week low of R62.51, as a substantial reduction in the value of New Look — the UK retailer for which it paid handsomely — caused a plunge in the group’s year-end net asset value.

For the year to March, Brait’s net asset value per share slid 42.6% to R78.15. It was hit by rand strength and an 80% year-on-year decline in the value of New Look to R7bn — less than half what it paid for it.

This has raised questions about whether New Look, for which Brait coughed up £1.2bn in 2015, was a mistake by business doyen Christo Wiese, who held a 35% interest in the investment holding company.

"Time will tell whether [New Look] has been an investment mistake, but the risk of it having a material effect on future returns is now a lot lower," said Nic Norman-Smith, chief investment officer at Lentus Asset Management.

Stronger rand takes bite out of Brait’s dividend

Investment holding company acknowledges that New Look had a difficult year, says ‘conditions are expected to remain challenging’ until the end of ...
Companies
1 day ago

New Look now accounts for just 15% of Brait’s investment portfolio — down from 45% a year ago, when Brait valued it at nearly R35bn.

Brait values its assets, which are wholly unlisted, by applying a peer-related multiple to each business’s operational earnings. New Look’s full-year 2017 revenue fell due to a highly competitive retail environment in the UK. This was expected to persist into 2018, Brait said.

New Look had improved its buying processes and supply chain to cater for a "buy-now, wear-now" mentality among consumers, said CEO Anders Kristiansen. "We are renewing our determination to offer
even more compelling lead-in entry prices…. By being faster
on the latest trends, we will reduce reliance on promotions and discounting."

Virgin Active is now Brait’s largest investment, accounting for 33% of the group’s R44.4bn net asset value. Although it reported a rise in revenue and earnings over the period, the gym chain’s net asset value fell 12% to R15.5bn. It trades at a considerable discount to its peers.

Brait’s share price had continued to rerate since it sold its stake in Pepkor to Steinhoff, said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG SA. Having traded at a premium to its net asset value, it was now trading at a discount of about 17%.

With so much bad news priced into the share, Brait was starting to look a lot more interesting, Norman-Smith said. Brait could not live up to its "market-darling" status after the sale of its Pepkor stake to Steinhoff, which let it achieve a R26bn return on its initial investment — or seven times what it paid for the stake. Still, retail was Wiese’s sweet spot, Norman-Smith said.

Renier de Bruyn, investment analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth., said: "Brait’s investment team has a long-term track record in unlocking value in its investments. I wouldn’t write them off completely."

The company had successfully turned the performance around at Iceland Foods, where results had dramatically improved in the most recent quarter. "It won’t lie down on New Look," De Bruyn said.

Despite the fall in net asset value per share for the year to March, on a rolling three-year basis, net asset value had grown 35% a year.

The lower net asset value would now give Brait an easier base from which to continue achieving its 15% compound annual growth rate target.

A spokesman for Brait said it would focus on its existing portfolio over the year ahead, where it believed there was substantial value to be gained.

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za

Shoppers’ ‘buy now, wear now mentality’ lands UK’s New Look in the doldrums

The majority Brait-owned retailer says shoppers are growing ever more trend-conscious and harder to please
Companies
7 days ago

Brait puts off London move because of Brexit

Brait, the investment company partly owned by billionaire Christo Wiese, has postponed plans to move its head office to the UK and seek a London ...
Business
2 months ago

Brait all healthy, except for one in ICU

UK fashion retail business New Look’s valuation has plummeted, but remedial steps are being taken to restore it
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
More woes for Oakbay Resources
Companies / Mining
2.
Brait share price hits 52-week low
Companies
3.
Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Embattled Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of ...
Companies
5.
What the African Bank and MMI tie-up means
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Clothing retailers are at the sharp end of SA's political and economic turmoil
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoppers’ ‘buy now, wear now mentality’ lands UK’s New Look in the doldrums
Companies

COMPANY COMMENT: Offshore ventures not going well for retailers
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.