Companies

Times Media becomes Tiso Blackstar

The name change is the latest step in the group’s evolution, which includes a move to the JSE main board from AltX

13 June 2017 - 07:34 Staff Writer
Tiso Blackstar Group recently moved to Hill on Empire, its new headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiso Blackstar Group recently moved to Hill on Empire, its new headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Media company Times Media Group (TMG) — whose stable includes the titles on this website, as well as the Sunday Times — is changing its name to Tiso Blackstar Group.

Tiso Blackstar is the largest, national English-language publishing group in SA and the country’s second-largest digital publisher.

It also owns the largest music and independent film catalogue in Africa; TV channels‚ TV production facilities and radio stations in Ghana‚ Kenya‚ Nigeria and SA; integrated retail service provider Hirt & Carter; and events operation The Empire.

Tiso Blackstar CEO Andrew Bonamour says, "Our businesses are underpinned by a unique network of media assets‚ a dedication to excellence and a strong entrepreneurial focus. This network differentiates Tiso Blackstar Group from its competitors and is the cornerstone of its sustainability and success."

Bonamour says the values that built the group for decades remain central to its future and the business. "We all have a great responsibility to use our respective platforms to speak the truth with fairness and impartiality."

Private equity group Blackstar bought TMG shares it did not already own in a deal announced in December 2014. At the same time, it merged with Tiso Investment Holdings, which had a stake in Kagiso Media shareholder, Kagiso Tiso.

Tiso Blackstar has since sold the Kagiso stake for R1.5bn, and is expected to make a significant acquisition. It also moved to the JSE’s main board from AltX this month.

TISO BLACKSTAR: Listing will draw more investors’ attention

Though it has largely stripped down to being a pure media play, there is a compelling operational depth at Tiso Blackstar Group that most market ...
Investing
1 month ago

Tiso Blackstar banks R1.5bn and starts hunt for acquisitions

CEO Andrew Bonamour says the company’s substantial cash pile after the sale of the Kagiso Tiso stake will be mobilised for big acquisitions
Companies
2 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Ben Ngubane quits as Eskom chairman
Companies / Energy
2.
UK PR firm Bell Pottinger received SA government ...
Companies
3.
Clothing retailers are at the sharp end of SA's ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Cape fires and storms may cost insurers in excess ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Life Healthcare CE resigns after three years at ...
Companies / Healthcare

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.