Times Media becomes Tiso Blackstar

Media company Times Media Group (TMG) — whose stable includes the titles on this website, as well as the Sunday Times — is changing its name to Tiso Blackstar Group.

Tiso Blackstar is the largest, national English-language publishing group in SA and the country’s second-largest digital publisher.

It also owns the largest music and independent film catalogue in Africa; TV channels‚ TV production facilities and radio stations in Ghana‚ Kenya‚ Nigeria and SA; integrated retail service provider Hirt & Carter; and events operation The Empire.