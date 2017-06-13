Times Media becomes Tiso Blackstar
The name change is the latest step in the group’s evolution, which includes a move to the JSE main board from AltX
Media company Times Media Group (TMG) — whose stable includes the titles on this website, as well as the Sunday Times — is changing its name to Tiso Blackstar Group.
Tiso Blackstar is the largest, national English-language publishing group in SA and the country’s second-largest digital publisher.
It also owns the largest music and independent film catalogue in Africa; TV channels‚ TV production facilities and radio stations in Ghana‚ Kenya‚ Nigeria and SA; integrated retail service provider Hirt & Carter; and events operation The Empire.
Tiso Blackstar CEO Andrew Bonamour says, "Our businesses are underpinned by a unique network of media assets‚ a dedication to excellence and a strong entrepreneurial focus. This network differentiates Tiso Blackstar Group from its competitors and is the cornerstone of its sustainability and success."
Bonamour says the values that built the group for decades remain central to its future and the business. "We all have a great responsibility to use our respective platforms to speak the truth with fairness and impartiality."
Private equity group Blackstar bought TMG shares it did not already own in a deal announced in December 2014. At the same time, it merged with Tiso Investment Holdings, which had a stake in Kagiso Media shareholder, Kagiso Tiso.
Tiso Blackstar has since sold the Kagiso stake for R1.5bn, and is expected to make a significant acquisition. It also moved to the JSE’s main board from AltX this month.
