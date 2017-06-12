Crisis likely to deepen at France’s loss-making fashion house Lanvin

Paris — The crisis facing France’s oldest fashion brand Lanvin is deepening, with sales slumping, losses set to widen this year and staff worried about a strategy focused on cost cutting, sources say.

Founded in 1889, Lanvin is one of France’s last major independent fashion labels in an industry dominated by multibrand groups such as LVMH and Kering.

It has been in turmoil since the shock sacking in 2015 of star designer Alber Elbaz after a boardroom dispute. Elbaz was widely credited with infusing new life into the brand and being its driving force.

Designer Bouchra Jarrar, appointed in March 2016, has brought a more strict, tailored style that is different from Elbaz’s often ultra-feminine silhouettes, and the new approach has so far failed to lift sales, the sources said.

"The first collection went very badly, the second did not do better," one said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the company has not published figures.

Another source with access to the company’s results said sales fell 23% last year to €162m. At their peak in 2012, they were €235m.