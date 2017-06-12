Apple and Dell join Foxconn in bid for Toshiba chip business

Taipei — Apple and computing giant Dell will join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba’s highly prized chip unit, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer told Reuters on Monday.

Terry Gou, Foxconn’s founder and CEO, said US-based Kingston Technology, a maker of memory products, will also be part of the bidding group, while Amazon.com is close to joining.

The Taiwanese firm is also in discussions with Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and Cisco Systems about their participation in the bid, he said. He declined to say how much Apple and other US firms plan to invest. "I can tell you Apple is in for sure," Gou said in an interview, adding that its participation has been approved by CEO Tim Cook and Apple’s board of directors.

Asked about the total size of the Foxconn-led offer, he declined to give a figure, saying only that it is "very close" to other bids.

Toshiba is rushing to find a buyer for the world’s second-largest producer of NAND chips, which it values at $18bn or more, to cover billions of dollars in cost over-runs at its now-bankrupt US nuclear business Westinghouse Electric.