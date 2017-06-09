‘Awful policies’ crippling mining

The South African junior mining sector was badly affected by increasingly complex regulations and policy compliance and crippled by a lack of investment as a consequence, said John Bristow, a director at Global Diamond Network.

Focusing on diamond miners as an example, Bristow told the Junior Indaba mining conference that the number of private operators in the diamond sector fell to 150 in 2017 from 2,000 in 2004, when the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act was implemented. He conceded that some small alluvial mining companies had exhausted their operations

The number of jobs at these operations plunged to 3,000 from 25,000 in the same period, he said.

"But most of what we see here is because of policy problems, a lack of access to information, black economic empowerment. It’s just too hard," Bristow said. "Our mining policies are awful."

"In those impoverished areas, where farming has become mechanised with a loss of jobs, now you’re doing that to mining jobs. The impact on these little towns is huge. This destruction of jobs is why we are seeing community protests and unrest."

Several companies had run themselves into the ground by acting like large mining companies, spending well beyond their means and doing the image of the junior diamond sector in SA no favours, said Bristow.

Markus Bachmann, a director at Craton Capital, said there were examples of countries with problems and social conditions similar to SA’s that had turned their mining industries around by becoming more investor friendly.

He said Peru was a good example of this and he urged the South African government to make a "dramatic change" in its mining regulatory environment.

Bristow said SA had many resources locked in small deposits that would suit a thriving junior mining sector and go a long way towards tackling the government’s demands for a growing black entrepreneurial base in the sector. "There is no enabling legislation to encourage the development of these deposits by small companies."