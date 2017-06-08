Lights, camera, action as Curro’s Stadio buys Afda

Curro’s tertiary education arm Stadio has acquired film school Afda for an undisclosed amount, the JSE-listed private education group said on Thursday morning.

Afda was founded in Johannesburg by Garth Holmes and Bata Passchier in 1994 with six students. It grew to open campuses in Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth with about 2,000 students, Curro said.

It offers nine accredited programmes, ranging from higher certificates to masters degrees primarily focused on the film, television and live performance industry.

"In 2016, Afda launched a bachelor of commerce in business innovation as well as a bachelor of computer technology as part of its strategy to expand its product offering as well as to meet the demands and opportunities of the creative economy. In addition, Afda is in the process of seeking out opportunities to expand its offerings geographically," Curro said in the statement.

Curro reaffirmed its intention to unbundle and list Stadio separately in 2017.

On Tuesday, Curro confirmed that as reported in its results statement in February, its CEO Chris van der Merwe would move to the role of Stadio CEO on July 1 ahead of its separate listing.

Chief operating officer Andries Greyling will succeed Van der Merwe as Curro CEO. Samara Totaram, previously CEO of Curro’s acquisition Meridian, was appointed Stadio’s chief financial officer in February.