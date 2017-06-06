GM investors back CEO Mary Barra as they reject share plan by Greenlight

Detroit — General Motors (GM) shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company’s stock and reshape its board, backing CEO Mary Barra’s efforts to rev up the company’s stalled share price.

Seeing off the challenge from Greenlight manager David Einhorn does not mean the end of Barra’s challenges. GM shares traded on Tuesday at $34.25 a share, about 16% lower than when Barra became CEO, despite robust profits and a series of moves to sell or shut down money losing operations.

Silicon Valley electric vehicle maker Tesla surpassed GM’s market value earlier in 2017, reflecting investor confidence that, despite heavy losses, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had a better strategy, as the vehicle industry shifted to ride services and electric, autonomous vehicles.

In comments prior to the shareholder meeting, Barra acknowledged Greenlight’s point on its stock price, saying, "we do believe GM stock is undervalued", and that the company was "continually looking at ideas" to increase investor interest. She did not elaborate on any new plans.

Preliminary results showed more than 91% of shareholders voted against Greenlight’s proposal to have GM offer dividend and capital appreciation shares, according to GM officials at the car maker’s annual shareholders’ meeting.

GM’s nominees were elected with between 84% and 99% of the vote, the company said.

Greenlight founder David Einhorn floated his proposal in March, saying it could boost GM’s $52bn market capitalisation by as much as $38bn.

Greenlight controls about 3.6% of GM shares, and is now the fifth-largest public shareholder, the fund said in regulatory filings.

But Einhorn’s pitch to rework GM’s capital structure flopped with debt rating agencies, which said Einhorn’s plan could hurt the vehicle maker’s credit rating, and he failed to rally other shareholders to his cause. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which holds a 3.3% stake in GM, remained silent on the proposal.

Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis had also recommended that GM shareholders vote for the vehicle maker’s board nominees and against the dual-class proposal.

Einhorn made his proposal as US industry sales of new vehicles had begun to wane after a boom cycle that has lasted since 2010.

Barra also said that despite the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal, GM would continue to push to reduce emissions.

Reuters