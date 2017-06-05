Qatar reassures customers on gas deliveries following Saudi blockade

Qatar exported 79.62-million tons of LNG last year, or 30% of global supply, according to the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers, known by its French acronym Giingl.

State-run Qatar Petroleum, the world’s fourth-largest oil and natural gas producer, has only five Middle Eastern customers for its gas — Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, the UAE and Egypt. LNG exports to these countries comprised about 10% of Qatar’s total shipments in 2016, Giingl data show.

"I presume LNG exports to the UAE will stop," Qamar Energy’s Mills said. "The UAE will have to use other suppliers, but there are plenty of cargoes around at the moment."

Qatar, like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is also a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The emirate is the group’s third-smallest producer, pumping 620,000 barrels a day of crude oil in May, data compiled by Bloomberg show, and ships most of its crude and condensate to Asia.

Aside from sending LNG and oil by ship, Qatar exports natural gas through a pipeline operated by Dolphin Energy, which is owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development, Total and Occidental Petroleum. The link supplies gas to the UAE and Oman and can send 3.2-billion cubic feet per day, though it only uses about two-thirds of that capacity.

Gas continues to flow normally through the Dolphin pipeline to the UAE and Oman, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. There is no sign that supplies will be cut, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

A potential shutdown of the pipeline would cause a "severe problem" in the UAE as demand for electricity peaks in the summer, Mills said. But he played down the likelihood that either country would halt supplies due to the hardship this would cause the UAE and the damage it would inflict on Qatar’s reputation as a reliable energy provider.

Qatar Petroleum, Qatar’s LNG producers Qatargas and RasGas, and Dolphin Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg