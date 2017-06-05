GM shareholders to vote on hedge fund proposals on Tuesday

New York — Greenlight Capital’s plan to split up General Motors’ (GM’s) stock, as well as its challenge to the company’s board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the US vehicle maker’s shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund’s proposals.

Greenlight’s proxy contest comes during a major overhaul at GM as CEO Mary Barra seeks to jolt the company’s lagging stock price and sales by slashing costs and refocusing on the most profitable markets.

In the latest sign of the challenges facing major vehicle makers, rival Ford replaced CEO Mark Fields in May with Jim Hackett, a reformist executive who had run one of its divisions, following a decline in the company’s North American profits and share price.

At GM’s annual shareholder meeting, shareholders will vote on Greenlight’s plan to divide GM shares into two classes, which the fund’s founder, David Einhorn, said in March could boost the vehicle maker’s $52bn market capitalisation by as much as $38bn.

On GM’s proxy website, the vehicle maker affirmed to shareholders its support for its board members: "We believe your directors represent the best mix of expertise, qualifications and skills to advance GM’s business strategy and serve the interests of all shareholders by driving long-term value creation." GM shares closed on Friday at $34.45 on the New York Stock Exchange, barely up from $33 at its initial public offering in 2010.