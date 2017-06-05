French banks seek exit from campaign finance

Under the current system, the government offers to cover half of the campaign expenses of presidential and parliamentary candidates. There is no cap in theory on how much banks can lend to a party, and candidates are also allowed to receive donations under €4,500 from individuals, although donations from companies aren’t allowed.

But the government puts a limit on how much a party can spend if it wants to receive government money. In the 2017 presidential election, the limit was €16.85m for candidates in the first round and €22.51m for candidates in the second-round runoff.

The problem for candidates seeking government funding is that the money only flows after the votes are in, if they hit the 5% mark. That forces them to seek bridge loans from banks, which charge them interest.

Risks abound. In 2012, conservative candidate Nicolas Sarkozy didn’t receive any funds from the government to reimburse his campaign loans after France’s election commission refused to certify his campaign’s accounts on suspicion of fraud. Sarkozy has denied allegations of wrongdoing.

The National Front has long struggled to raise money for its campaigns because French banks don’t want to be associated with its anti-EU and anti-immigrant stance. The country’s No2 bank, Société Générale, which lent €4m to National Front leader Marine le Pen for her presidential bid in 2012, recently chose to stop lending to political parties altogether.

Allowing the government to directly finance the campaigns would mean "no bank could any longer be blamed for lending money to the National Front", said party treasurer Wallerand de Saint Just.

De Saint Just says a boycott from French lenders in 2014 forced the party to borrow about €9m from the now-defunct Moscow-based First Czech-Russian Bank to help fund its campaign for seats in the European Parliament. That move drew criticism from rival politicians who said the loan was a sign of undue Kremlin sway over the National Front.