French banks seek exit from campaign finance
Paris — French politicians and the banking giants that have long funded them are heading for a divorce.
For decades, banks have played a central role in France’s political campaigns, lending to presidential and legislative candidates with the guarantee that the government would pay off loans granted to any politician who can garner 5% of the vote.
What used to be a sure bet, however, has become an increasingly risky one due to upheaval across France’s political landscape. The election of President Emmanuel Macron, a political upstart, turned the country’s political order on its head as the ruling Socialist Party came dangerously close to seeing its candidate miss the 5% cutoff.
With parliamentary elections approaching in mid-June, banks are under pressure to lend to parties jockeying for 577 seats. Polls show mainstream parties are trailing Macron’s La République en Marche as well as the far-right National Front.
While the government is unlikely to get a new campaign-finance system in place before the first round of the elections on June 11, political pressure is building to ditch the status quo. Bankers and politicians alike say the system only reinforces populist perceptions of banks and the political class working hand-in-glove against the interests of the people.
On Thursday, Macron’s government proposed creating a state fund dedicated to financing campaigns as part of its drive to "moralise" politics.
The French banking federation also recently met with finance ministry officials to discuss plans to set up a possible state fund or assign this task to state-owned Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, or CDC, according to people familiar with the matter.
"It’s absurd to ask private banks to fund democracy," a senior French banker said.
The French finance ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the CDC declined to comment.
Macron can’t pass any measures creating the special fund before he secures a majority in Parliament. And tapping the CDC has its own problems, because it isn’t entirely independent from political influence. As president, Macron gets to nominate its leadership and members of parliament oversee it.
Under the current system, the government offers to cover half of the campaign expenses of presidential and parliamentary candidates. There is no cap in theory on how much banks can lend to a party, and candidates are also allowed to receive donations under €4,500 from individuals, although donations from companies aren’t allowed.
But the government puts a limit on how much a party can spend if it wants to receive government money. In the 2017 presidential election, the limit was €16.85m for candidates in the first round and €22.51m for candidates in the second-round runoff.
The problem for candidates seeking government funding is that the money only flows after the votes are in, if they hit the 5% mark. That forces them to seek bridge loans from banks, which charge them interest.
Risks abound. In 2012, conservative candidate Nicolas Sarkozy didn’t receive any funds from the government to reimburse his campaign loans after France’s election commission refused to certify his campaign’s accounts on suspicion of fraud. Sarkozy has denied allegations of wrongdoing.
The National Front has long struggled to raise money for its campaigns because French banks don’t want to be associated with its anti-EU and anti-immigrant stance. The country’s No2 bank, Société Générale, which lent €4m to National Front leader Marine le Pen for her presidential bid in 2012, recently chose to stop lending to political parties altogether.
Allowing the government to directly finance the campaigns would mean "no bank could any longer be blamed for lending money to the National Front", said party treasurer Wallerand de Saint Just.
De Saint Just says a boycott from French lenders in 2014 forced the party to borrow about €9m from the now-defunct Moscow-based First Czech-Russian Bank to help fund its campaign for seats in the European Parliament. That move drew criticism from rival politicians who said the loan was a sign of undue Kremlin sway over the National Front.
Lending to politicians shouldn’t be taboo
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in January, Crédit Coopératif chairman Jean-Louis Bancel said he didn’t see "any good reason" not to consider a loan application from political candidates.
The bank lent several millions to Socialist party candidate Benoît Hamon to help fund his presidential bid in May, according to people familiar with the matter.
"Lending to politicians shouldn’t be taboo," Bancel said.
But Hamon, the ruling party’s presidential candidate, may have come dangerously close to being unable to reimburse his loan. With only 6% of the votes, Hamon received the lowest score by a Socialist leader in nearly half a century.
A spokeswoman for Crédit Coopératif declined to comment for this article.
