Companies

Apple and Amazon said to join Foxconn in bid for Toshiba unit

05 June 2017 - 12:22 Makiko Yamazaki and JR Wu
The logo of Toshiba is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. Picture: REUTERS
The logo of Toshiba is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo/Taipei — Apple and Amazon.com will join Foxconn’s bid for Toshiba’s semiconductor business, the Nikkei business daily quoted Foxconn chairman Terry Gou as saying on Monday.

The two US technology companies planned to "chip in funds", Gou said, according the interview with the newspaper. It was not immediately clear if this would take the form of a direct investment in the semiconductor unit or would be financing for the deal.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has also partnered its Japanese unit Sharp in its bid.

Representatives for Apple and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

Toshiba is depending on the sale of the unit, the world’s second-largest Nand chip maker, to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its now bankrupt US nuclear unit Westinghouse.

Foxconn is not seen as a frontrunner in the sale of the unit, which Toshiba has valued at at least $18bn, due to its deep ties with China. The Japanese government has said it will block any deal that would risk the transfer of key chip technology out of the country.

Reuters

Toshiba and Western Digital battle over prized chip unit up for auction

Western Digital insists the unit — the world’s second-largest producer of NAND chips — cannot be sold without its consent and demands exclusive ...
Companies
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Oakbay upbeat despite dwindling cash
Companies / Mining
3.
Yield pulls in listed property sector investors
Companies / Property
4.
Net1 explains why Blue Label deal was called off
Companies / Financial Services
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Renewables sector being ravaged by ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Apple takes Siri on a different route from Amazon’s Alexa
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Android software creator unveils ‘Essential’ phone
Life / Gadgets & Gear

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big Brother can hear all you say
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.