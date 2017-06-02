Companies

PRICING ARRANGEMENT

Australian miners and Japanese steel makers still at odds over coking coal

02 June 2017 - 06:00 Jim Regan and Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Sydney/Tokyo — Talks between Australian miners and Japanese steel makers over coking coal supplies have stalled as the Japanese companies are pushing to move to more flexible arrangements from the current quarterly fixed-price terms.

The Japanese are backed by BHP, the world’s biggest producer of coking coal, a key steelmaking ingredient.

However, other miners are against upending the 45-year-old fixed-price settlement mechanism. Any changes could potentially further roil a market hit by wild swings recently.

Coking coal supply contracts between Australian miners and Japanese steel makers are accepted as the benchmark around the world.

Pricing could instead be set by using the monthly average of a daily spot price, according to three sources close to the talks who did not want to be named.

While none of the companies involved has publicly stated the precise changes being sought, several industry sources said that Japan’s steel makers are pushing for change.

"The days of the benchmark system as we know it are dead," said one of the sources close to the negotiations.

Should the changes be agreed, coking coal prices would be more closely aligned to that for iron ore, the other main steel-making ingredient.

Reuters

BHP Billiton lifts force majeure after long strike at Escondida copper mine

The resources giant has also said it expects a big boost for commodities from China’s Belt and Road Initiative
Companies
21 hours ago

BHP assures shareholders it is exploring options for its US shale unit

Mining company is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to carry out a wider review of petroleum operations
Companies
3 days ago

Miners and industrials lead JSE higher as rand reels on Brazilian EM contagion

Possible Moody’s downgrade weighs on the rand and it is a ‘pretty ugly day’ for emerging-market financial markets as Brazil’s president is accused of ...
Markets
14 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Barclays plc sells a 34% stake in African group
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom debacle prompts calls for Lynne Brown and ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Gupta associates got billions in kickbacks in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tsogo Sun to lose Marcel von Aulock
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

De Beers takes department to court (reluctantly) over rough diamond exports
Companies / Mining

Industry calls for clarity on mining charter
News & Fox

Gemfields rejects ‘derisory’ offer from Pallinghurst
Companies / Mining

COMPANY COMMENT: SA miners tread softly around government
Companies

Tegeta deal came before I arrived at Eskom, says Molefe
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.