Bright future for Johnson Matthey catalysts as focus on car pollution intensifies

London — Johnson Matthey forecast on Thursday that a greater focus on vehicle pollution would lift long-term sales growth of its catalysts, as it reported improved annual revenue and profit.

The British company, which divided into four sectors in 2017 — clean air, efficient natural resources, health, and new markets — said that for the year ended March 31, sales of vehicle catalysts were up 16%. And the global focus on clean air, with many cities clamping down on more polluting cars and trucks, would spur growth for the medium to long term.

Johnson Matthey reported a 12% rise in full-year revenue and 18% growth in operating profit for the group as a whole and recommended a final dividend of 54.5 pence per share, up 5%, which it said reflected "confidence in the group’s medium-term prospects".

Doubts about the future of diesel cars have grown as Volkswagen’s dieselgate scandal has spread to other car makers and research has shown the health damage caused.

Some analysts and industries are now predicting a quicker-than-expected uptake in electric vehicles and Johnson Matthey said it was broadening its business into "new active pharmaceutical ingredients" and high energy battery materials.

Despite the upbeat outlook, shares in Johnson Matthey were down by 2.4% at 7.15am GMT, underperforming the FTSE-100 Index.

Marc Elliott, an analyst at Investec, said he was disappointed Johnson Matthey had not announced a special dividend or stronger investment in battery materials.

"Despite the negativity surrounding autocatalysts, this business is performing strongly," Elliott said.

Johnson Matthey also said that from this financial year, ending in March 2018, it would no longer issue quarterly trading updates, in line with the views of investment associations.

