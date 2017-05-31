Companies

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

How Reunert plans boost from acquisitions

The electronics group expects boosts from improved export orders and stronger tactical communication business

31 May 2017 - 05:15 Thabiso Mochiko
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Electronics group Reunert expects its recent acquisitions to achieve higher revenue growth than its traditional businesses.

In the past 18 months, Reunert spent R751m to buy five companies that are all, except for Zambia-based wire and cable manufacturer Zamefa, in early life-cycle and are all innovative businesses, Reunert said. "Their contribution to the group’s operating profit should also develop positively as these businesses mature," it said.

Reunert operates in the electrical engineering, information and communications technology (ICT) sector through companies such as ECN and Pansolutions, and also in applied electronics through companies such as Radar and Tactical Communications.

The group expects to benefit from an improvement in export orders received during the six months to March, which will reflect in the second-half’s profit as these export orders translate into sales. "This, together with the enhanced output in our tactical communication business, should lead to an improved second-half operating profit in the applied electronic segment."

Moreover, the group expects real growth for the year "provided the economic and political environment does not deteriorate materially and that no major disruption occurs during the tri-annual wage negotiations in the metals industry".

The applied electronic segment reported flat revenues and a 50% reduction in operating profit. Reunert’s total revenue increased by 10% to R4.4bn and operating profits increased 9% to R616m. Headline earnings per share eased up 1% to 275c. Revenue from ICT fell 5%, while operating profit rose 11%.

Reunert looks to export orders to lift growth

Electronics group Reunert expects growth in the second half of its 2017 financial year to be stronger, riding on new export orders
Companies
6 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Liberty CEO Thabo Dloti left over strategy
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Black professionals stage a walkout at Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Charge the executives of the Strategic Fuel Fund ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Warning on Remgro and Afrocentric surprises ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Opel delays start of takeover due to worker demands
Companies / Industrials

SA telecom companies may have been forced to share customer call records
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

DFA secures R1.25bn in debt funding
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mr Price increases dividend despite drop in profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.