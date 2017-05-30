Raising health and consafety standards

The construction industry needs to take greater responsibility for managing health and safety risks to which employees are exposed.

What may initially be classified as an inconsequential or minor accident could prove to be exceedingly costly in terms of the associated indirect costs, according to The Federated Employers’ Mutual Assurance Company (FEM).

FEM, which was established 81 years ago and provides insurance to employers within the construction industry against their liabilities to employees in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, says that direct costs tend to be those associated with the treatment of the injury arising from the accident and any unique compensation offered to workers as a consequence of being injured.

Counting the cost

However, Rudi van Deventer, chief operating officer at FEM, says that while direct costs of accidents are, in the main, covered by workmen’s compensation insurance and include medical expenses, lost wages, temporary disability payments, sick leave administration, hospitalisation and so on, the remaining indirect costs such as lost work time, site clean-up and accident investigation costs have to be covered by the business.

Furthermore, Van Deventer says recent research conducted in the UK by the Health and Safety Executive determined indirect costs to be 11 times the direct costs.

"They determined that accidents cost as much as 37% of the annualised profits of an organisation. The accidents costs are also determined as the equivalent of 8.5% of the project tender price and about 5% of the annual organisational running costs as quoted in Occupational Health and Safety Law: Text and Materials — 2nd Edition.

"Research conducted in SA by the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in Port Elizabeth determined indirect costs to be 14.2 times the direct costs in SA, and the total cost of accidents is estimated to be about 5% of the value of completed construction."

Van Deventer says the cost of implementing health and safety systems within a company is estimated to be between 0.5% and 3% of total project costs, which indicates that the total cost of accidents exceeds the cost of preventing accidents through health and safety measures.

"We are still seeing accidents which are entirely preventable with proper planning and foresight. People are still being killed in preventable accidents involving falling from heights, being struck by objects or equipment and the biggest cause in respect of fatalities — motor vehicle accidents.

"Training and education, together with the provision of personal protective equipment and correct supervision, will result in fewer accidents. A suitably trained individual is less likely to have an accident," says Van Deventer.

When it comes to promoting health and safety in the construction sector Van Deventer says that through persistent efforts FEM, together with industry stakeholders, has managed to bring down accident statistics over the years from eight employees per 100 to 2.5 employees per 100 being injured.

"We have encouraged our policyholders to increase their safety standards by loading them with higher claims ratios and rewarding improvements with favourable ratios through merit rebates.

"We have also partnered with industry associations to assist our policyholders in raising their standard of health and safety through training and interventions. This is evident in the additional R1,035bn paid back to companies in construction that have excellent health and safety records, through the merit rebate system," says Van Deventer.

Education

FEM is also committed to playing its part in addressing the challenges around education within SA.

"In the past year, we have committed R750m towards the establishment of the FEM Education Foundation, which was established with the purpose of improving the lives of our pupils and providing them with opportunities they otherwise would have been deprived of," says Ndivhuwo Manyonga, CEO at FEM.

"Our first initiative was to partner with Make A Difference Leadership Foundation (MAD), formed by Francois Pienaar in 2003, to launch the FEM Scholarship Programme."

MAD is a nonprofit organisation that endeavours to give scholars an opportunity to reach their full potential as leaders and role models by providing educational opportunities that they would not otherwise have access to.

The FEM Scholarship Programme, in partnership with MAD, provides scholars with financial assistance, personal development opportunities and mentoring. The financial assistance extends through high school and the first tertiary degree.

"Application for the scholarship is now open to all who meet the minimum criteria; however, given FEM’s focus within the construction sector we do have preference for scholars whose parents are in the construction sector," says Manyonga.

"We had an intake of 28 students for the 2017 academic year and we are looking to fund 40 new students for the 2018 academic year."