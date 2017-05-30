Companies

BA shares nosedive after weekend scheduling chaos

30 May 2017 - 13:02 Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout
A British Airways Boeing 737-800. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Shares in British Airways (BA) owner IAG fell more than 4% in early trading on Tuesday after a huge information technology (IT) failure left 75,000 passengers stranded over the holiday weekend, dealing a major blow to its reputation.

BA was forced to cancel its schedule from London’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after it said a power surge knocked out its computer systems, disrupting its global flight operations, call centres and website.

It struggled to recover on Sunday and Monday, but said it would be operating a full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick on Tuesday.

Shares in IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, fell as much as 4.5% in early deals on Tuesday, the first day of London trading after the holiday weekend.

Analysts said that while the resumption of flights meant the financial effect had been contained, the airline risked reputational damage with customers over the incident.

BA CE Alex Cruz said the huge power surge also knocked out its back-up system, and denied that the outage was linked to the outsourcing of some staff from Britain.

He vowed to run a full investigation to find out what happened and prevent it from happening again. But that was scant consolation for the thousands of customers who had their flights cancelled or luggage misplaced at the start of a school holiday week in much of Britain.

Shares in IAG were last down 3.1% at 595 pence at 7.48am GMT, wiping £400m off its market value.

Reuters

