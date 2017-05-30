BA shares nosedive after weekend scheduling chaos

London — Shares in British Airways (BA) owner IAG fell more than 4% in early trading on Tuesday after a huge information technology (IT) failure left 75,000 passengers stranded over the holiday weekend, dealing a major blow to its reputation.

BA was forced to cancel its schedule from London’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after it said a power surge knocked out its computer systems, disrupting its global flight operations, call centres and website.

It struggled to recover on Sunday and Monday, but said it would be operating a full flight schedule at Heathrow and Gatwick on Tuesday.

Shares in IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, fell as much as 4.5% in early deals on Tuesday, the first day of London trading after the holiday weekend.