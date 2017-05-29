TECHNOLOGY
SoftBank eyes machine intelligence firm Nvidia
CEO Masayoshi Son is working to become the world’s most prolific technology investor
London — SoftBank Group, the Japanese company that raised a $93bn fund for technology investments, is considering boosting its stake in chip maker Nvidia, people familiar with the matter said.
The company would raise its holding over time and begin to work more closely with Nvidia, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.
"While we don’t comment on rumours about our investments, we consider ourselves long-term partners to companies, whether private or public," SoftBank said. Nvidia declined to comment.
SoftBank had bought a 4.9% stake, just under the amount that would require a regulatory disclosure in the US, making it the fourth-largest shareholder in the graphics chip maker, people familiar with the situation said.
The holding has a market value of about $4.1bn.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is working to become the world’s most prolific technology investor and closed the first round of capital commitments for his Vision Fund in May.
He has used money from his domestic telecom operations to pay for investments in start-ups in China, India and the US and for acquisitions of larger companies such as UK chip maker ARM Holdings and US wireless operator Sprint.
Microsoft, which uses Nvidia’s graphic chips for its Xbox gaming console, had the right of first refusal to buy the shares if another company tried to take a more than 30% stake, Nvidia said in regulatory filings.
Under its founder, Jen-Hsun Huang, Nvidia has become one of the chip makers leading the charge to provide the underpinnings of machine intelligence in everything from data centres to vehicles.
As the biggest maker of graphics chips, Nvidia has proved that type of processor’s ability to perform multiple tasks in parallel has value in new markets, where artificial intelligence is increasingly important.
Nvidia shares rose 2.2% to $141.25 in New York on Friday, giving it a market value of $84.1bn. Nvidia’s stock more than tripled in 2016 and is up 32% in 2017. Since 2013 the stock has climbed at least 25% each year.
