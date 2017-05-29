SoftBank eyes machine intelligence firm Nvidia

London — SoftBank Group, the Japanese company that raised a $93bn fund for technology investments, is considering boosting its stake in chip maker Nvidia, people familiar with the matter said.

The company would raise its holding over time and begin to work more closely with Nvidia, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

"While we don’t comment on rumours about our investments, we consider ourselves long-term partners to companies, whether private or public," SoftBank said. Nvidia declined to comment.

SoftBank had bought a 4.9% stake, just under the amount that would require a regulatory disclosure in the US, making it the fourth-largest shareholder in the graphics chip maker, people familiar with the situation said.

The holding has a market value of about $4.1bn.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is working to become the world’s most prolific technology investor and closed the first round of capital commitments for his Vision Fund in May.