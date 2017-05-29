Hyundai fights brand damage amid bruising anti-Korean sentiment

"Newly introduced SUVs should help, but they are late to the game," Chao said. Even before the missile systems row, Hyundai/Kia’s China market share tumbled to 8.1% in 2016, the lowest in eight years. It has slid further to 5% in 2017.

To help its identity crisis, Hyundai will open a brand experience centre in September in Beijing’s 798 Art District, a trendy hub of refurbished factory buildings. Hyundai has three similar centres in Seoul and one in Moscow.

"We’re not going to show a real car. This space is only for focusing on brand building," Xu Jing, the Hyundai executive in charge of the project, said.

The centre was planned before the recent political tensions, but its completion is now a key plank in Hyundai’s efforts to regain a lost position in China as local car makers and European brands gain ground.

Volvo owner Geely and Great Wall Motor are also looking to move upmarket.

The branding store ventures into territory traditionally held by premium names such as Daimler’s "Mercedes me" stores and BMW’s brand centres, already in China.

Hyundai is also considering using complete knock-down kits shipped from South Korea to assemble Genesis cars in China — more than halving import tariffs to 10% — two people familiar with the matter said. Building Genesis cars from kits in China would also prevent technology leaking to its local joint venture partner, BAIC, one of the people added.

The kits are a first step, said one Hyundai insider.

"We are agonising over how to source local parts and secure enough sales to build the Genesis cars."

Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury sedan in 2008 and two years ago spun it off with the larger Equus sedan into a standalone premium brand.

Brand chief Manfred Fitzgerald said in 2016 Genesis would launch in China within two to three years.

Hyundai has not decided which Genesis model it will build in China first, but plans to have six models, including a sports sedan and two SUVs under the premium marque by 2020.

"While the Genesis brand is reviewing a variety of strategies for the China market, no specific decisions have been made yet," Hyundai said.

Hyundai sold 74 Genesis sedans in China in 2016, down from 1,016 in 2015.

It sold a single Equus, down from 10 the previous year, according to export data seen by Reuters.

Hyundai may also bring forward by a month, to November, the launch of a small SUV, codenamed NU, to be built at its fourth factory in China, one of the people said.

And Kia is considering launching the Stinger, its first sports sedan, in China, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, though there are no plans to build the model there.

Hyundai said it also planned to apply new, cutting-edge technologies such as connectivity and advanced driver assistance systems to many products from the second half of 2017, and soon introduce six new-energy vehicles.

Since starting to make cars in China in 2002, Hyundai has aggressively chased sales and market share by selling older and new versions of models including the Elantra and Sonata sedans and Tucson SUV.

Among foreign car brands, Hyundai’s China sales lag only those of General Motors and Volkswagen, however, it is generally seen as more lower-end than rivals in the US, Germany and Japan.

Beijing Hyundai has supplied around a fifth of the capital’s taxis.

Reuters