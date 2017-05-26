BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘Easter threw out Tiger Brands’ results’

Lawrence MacDougall is CEO of Tiger Brands.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Tiger Brands has reported a 7% increase in first-half headline earnings per share and has also highlighted to investors that it plans to focus on reviving its domestic business, as an economic rebound in the rest of Africa is unlikely.

Earlier BDTV sat down with Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall to find out more about those numbers and also the shift in strategy.

LAWRENCE MACDOUGALL: Yes, the biggest falls were really in snacks and treats and in our beverage business. Snacks and treats was primarily though our range rationalisation and SKUs (selling/stock keeping unit) that we’ve trimmed and some of that was planned.

On the beverages side, it was really driven by a strike that we had earlier in the year which left us short of volume and we’ve struggled to catch up since then. Those are the two key parts of the consumer division that dragged the volume down. We also had a significant shift in Easter with it being later in the year, which gave us the impact in March. So we think of our overall 3% decline about 2% of that can be related to the shift in Easter.

BDTV: So is it wrong then, to read into the volume decline, consumer that is seriously stressed, specifically if we look to the second half of the year, which you seem to be very downbeat on ... more issues within Tiger Brands than in the consumer environment at large?

LM: No, not at all. The consumer is definitely under stress and we’ve seen a decline in most of our categories. The division that has performed the best is grains and milling, particularly around bread, rice and pasta and things like that, where the consumer is clearly buying more starch and staples to fill their plate. But the rest of the divisions are seriously under stress and I think that consumer stress will continue into the second half.

We’ve heard that inflation is going to come down and we will see some of that with the maize pricing. There will definitely be deflation in maize and we’re hoping that some of that consumer discretionary spend will then move back to the other categories and therefore try and boost that in the second half.

BDTV: What’s going to be more acute for you, a drop in maize prices, which have (come) down significantly, or the Western Cape drought, which is presumably going to affect wheat prices. Which are bigger for you or are they equally important?

LM: They are equally important. The maize prices have not come down yet. Everybody had positions — we’ll see those come down in the latter part of the year, definitely, so that will give the consumer some relief. Wheat prices have stabilised primarily and that’s played itself out in the market already. So I don’t think the current drought in the Western Cape is going to impact this year. What I’m more worried about is the impact it’s going to have on fruit and vegetables and stuff like that going into next year. So the impact that the 30% reduction on usage that they’re asking farmers and consumers to have is going to play itself out in the agri industry next year.

BDTV: Because you’ve already had a difficult six months as far as deciduous fruit exports were concerned. I’m just curious about the 25% drop in operating profits in the exports and international division. You refer to the rand being much stronger and comparatively it was, but if you look (at) a three-year basis, we’re still with a weak currency compared with where we were a few years ago?

LM: Yes, versus last year is the impact, so although when you look at our performance at a constant currency in Cameroon and in Nigeria, our performance is improved. And then when you translate it back into the rand, that’s when you’re seeing the dilution in the operating margins. Our deciduous business, obviously the exports from Langeberg and Ashton are priced against forward cover so we actually agree those prices for the crops ahead of time and that’s where you’ll see the dilution. Their volumes were actually up so volumes up but the overall impact of the business was negative.

BDTV: Have you had rethink any of your hedging? Obviously, you would have seen one of your big competitors, Pioneer Foods took a real whack on their maize hedging policy. Has it caused you any pause?

LM: Our internal governance is pretty tight. We’re not commodity traders and we don’t propose to be in the future, therefore we take very clear positions and we make sure that our positions can be either priced out in the market, or we’ve compensated for with marketing spend or pack sizes or something else. We’re just very sure that we need to stay as a consumer-branded company, we’re definitely not commodity traders. And although we’re in that space we have very strong brands and that’s what we have to focus on.

BDTV: Okay, so let’s talk about what you’re going to focus on because you’ve been in the role for just about a year now....

LM: Just over a year.

BDTV: You’ve completed this gargantuan strategic review. In a nutshell what is it that Tiger Brands has set itself to do over the next five years?

LM: It’s very simple. We’ve looked at what the true potential is on each of our categories and each of our brands, where the opportunities are to grow and which of the segments we have opportunity to expand in right alongside the core categories we participate in, so our growth strategy is very clearly aligned, where we want to play and how we’re going to win in each of those categories. And we’ve outlined the growth drivers in each of those.

So it is marketing 101, but over the last five years the business hasn’t focused on those things. We therefore see a big opportunity in looking at weighted and numeric distribution, focusing on pack sizes, looking at price relativities, making sure we’re picking up on new consumer trends and therefore our innovation and our introduction of new products and SKUs will be related to that. So the growth strategy is very clear. We’ve then looked at our costs and our margins and said where are the opportunities for us to improve efficiencies and where are the opportunities for us to take costs out of the business.

Some of that is around trimming down the number of SKUs or brands that we have or that we try to support and therefore focusing on fewer, bigger, better bets.

BDTV: I have to ask you what an SKU is for those of us who don’t know. That’s a selling unit. Within a brand you have many units, each of those is a selling unit.

Okay, and then very lastly because you have actually attached some numbers for what you expect here. What should the market, or investors, be focusing on?

LM: The way the numbers play themselves out, you can see there’s an improvement in our gross margins that we’re forecasting and that basically drops to the bottom line. So that’s where we will get the efficiencies in our factories, the SKU rationalisation, improved efficiencies, as I said. What we’ve then done is looked at what amount of money we need out of our variable overheads, so not out of the people but out of the discretionary spend in our business and we believe there are about another 100 basis points on margin there that we want to reinvest in our marketing spend.

I have repeatedly said that our marketing spend is under indexing versus global and local benchmarks and therefore putting money back into our brands and supporting those at the right levels is really important to us.