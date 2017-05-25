Companies

Stronger rouble hurts Russian diamond miner Alrosa in first quarter

25 May 2017 - 20:48 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Moscow — Russian diamond miner Alrosa, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, reported a 55% drop in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, blaming a stronger rouble.

State-controlled Alrosa and Anglo American’s De Beers unit produce about half of the world’s rough diamonds.

Alrosa announced a first-quarter net profit of 22.7-billion roubles ($404m) as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 41% from a year earlier to 35.2-billion roubles.

Revenue declined 17% from a year earlier to 84.8-billion roubles.

"Rouble appreciation against the US dollar, and a change in the product mix resulted in a decrease of gem-quality rough diamond sales year-on-year," Alrosa said.

Revenue has begun to improve, rising 38% in January to March from the previous quarter as Indian demand for rough diamonds recovered.

Alrosa has previously said it increased diamond production by 9% in the first quarter from a year earlier to 8.9-million carats, while diamond sales were well above production and reached 14.1-million carats for the period.

The high sales mean Alrosa’s inventory was reduced by 5.2-million carats to about 13-million carats and is now closer to Alrosa’s long-term target of 10-million carats.

Analysts at VTB Capital said in a note on Thursday Alrosa’s Ebitda missed their expectations due to the accounting treatment of inventories but a free cash flow of 35-billion roubles exceeded their estimates by 17%. VTB Capital said a recovery in diamond prices might enable Alrosa to report comparable earnings in the second quarter despite seasonally lower sales volumes and a stronger rouble.

Alrosa’s share price in Moscow was down 2.6% on Thursday, underperforming a 0.2% decline in the Micex index. — Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom’s Molefe says payout was an error
Companies / Energy
2.
Black professionals stage a walkout at Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Net1 CEO Serge Belamant to take early retirement
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Edcon stuck between rocky loans and a hard ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Grant Pattison to take up CEO-designate role at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.