Muddy Waters sees only one way out of the morass for Noble

Singapore — Noble Group will almost certainly have to undergo restructuring as the commodity trader battles for survival, according to Muddy Waters Research founder Carson Block, who has shorted the company before but says right now he doesn’t have bets against it.

"They’re going to have a hard time escaping restructuring," Block said in an interview on Bloomberg Television, adding that in his view the company had less-than-zero book value. "We’re not shorted now — it’s hard to borrow, it’s expensive — and [we’re] just [trying to] understand exactly when its last wheel will fall off."

The crisis at Noble stretches back more than two years as the Hong Kong-based trader has grappled with losses, credit-rating downgrades and asset sales, as well as attacks from short-sellers, including Muddy Waters.

This week, S&P Global Ratings flagged the risk of a default within a year, spurring a rout in its bonds and shares. The company’s co-heads told staff in a memo they were facing an "incredibly difficult environment".

‘Finally catching up’

"It looks like it’s finally catching up with it. It’s kind of incredible to see it take all these years to play out," said Block, adding that he’d done his analysis of the company in 2014 and released the critique the following year after a similar attack from Iceberg Research. At the time, Noble rejected Muddy Waters’s comments about its finances, as well as those from Iceberg.

Noble’s shares have lost more than 70% this year, with the dive deepening this month after a first-quarter loss, and S&P, Moody’s and Fitch cutting ratings. The Singapore-listed shares were up 12% to 43 Singapore cents at 2.02pm after a five-day plunge.

Potential partners

In their memo, co-CEOs Jeff Frase and Will Randall said new chairman Paul Brough is leading a strategic review, while talks with core banks are ongoing. On Wednesday, the trader said it’s still in talks with potential partners, and has appointed Morgan Stanley and Moelis & Company for advice.

S&P has said Noble’s capital structure isn’t sustainable and there’s potential for the company to face a non-payment of its debt over the next 12 months. In its assessment, Moody’s highlighted a $900m gap between estimated liquidity headroom and debt due by the middle of next year.

Following the first-quarter loss, which was driven by wrong-way bets on the coal market, Noble has highlighted that it’s trying to regain profitability by 2018-19, although this is not certain. Singapore-based DBS Group has warned that the losses may well continue.

"Right now, the company really needs a white knight to come in and rescue it," Margaret Yang, a strategist at CMC Markets, said in a separate interview on Bloomberg Television. "Longer term, I think the company needs to prove to investors that it can turnaround its profitability and cash flow."

