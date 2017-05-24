Clock ticks while PPG woos paint giant Akzo

Amsterdam — US-based coatings firm PPG says it prefers to negotiate a multibillion-euro takeover of AkzoNobel, the world’s leading paint maker, as disgruntled shareholders seek to push the Dutch firm to consider the buyout offer.

"PPG remains very interested in pursuing a consensual, privately negotiated, substantive deal with AkzoNobel," PPG CEO Michael McGarry said in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

"That has always been our desire and that remains our desire," McGarry said, a day after a group of AkzoNobel shareholders, including activist fund manager Elliott Advisors, clashed with Akzo managers in an Amsterdam business court.

If PPG fails to agree on a deal soon it could be forced to decide whether to mount a hostile takeover or wait months to make a new offer for AkzoNobel, which has so far refused to enter into negotiations.

On Monday, disgruntled shareholders urged judges at the Dutch Enterprise Chamber to order an urgent extraordinary shareholders meeting in order to call a vote for the removal of AkzoNobel chairman Antony Burgmans, who is seen as blocking PPG’s takeover bid.

Earlier in May, AkzoNobel snubbed a third takeover offer by PPG, which McGarry said totalled €26.3bn, including net debt and minority interests. AkzoNobel maintains the PPG bid undervalues the group and contains "significant risks".

According to Dutch takeover rules, PPG has until June 1 to submit a formal bid for Akzo-Nobel to the market regulator.

If it does not, there is a six-month cooling-off period during which it will not be able to make a new offer.

McGarry said PPG was in contact with the Dutch Financial Markets Authority to give his company more time to prepare a formal offer for AkzoNobel. "We think the date should be moved to around June 14 to 15," he said.

