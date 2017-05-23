FINANCIAL SECTOR
Analysts split on whether credit card debt is cause for worry
Executives and analysts see one data point as key: jobs, and US unemployment is near a record low
New York — For Kevin St Pierre, the maths on credit cards is pretty simple.
"Generally, if the consumer has income, they pay their debts," St Pierre, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein, said in a note to clients. "Consumer credit losses are driven predominantly by unemployment."
With investors skittish over the potential for higher defaults on vehicle and student loans, St Pierre is one of many industry analysts and banking executives who have sought to allay similar concerns over rising credit card write-offs.
Card balances eclipsed $1-trillion in February, the most since the 2008 financial crisis. Card issuers all reported higher write-offs in the first quarter.
Still, executives and analysts see one data point as key to the health of the industry: jobs. US unemployment is near a record low and as long as it stays there, consumers should be able to handle their card debt.
"We’re not losing any sleep that we can’t manage the credit situation," Mark Graf, the chief financial officer of card issuer Discover, told analysts in April. "While charge-off rates have risen, they remain quite low by historical standards."
Six of the biggest US card lenders reported that loans at least 30 days overdue, a harbinger of future write-offs, fell in April.
Private-label card issuer Synchrony signalled confidence in its prospects by announcing a dividend increase and a new $1.6bn stock repurchase programme last week. Its shares have tumbled 26% in 2017, the worst performance in the S&P 500 financials index.
Total US credit card loans have climbed every year since 2008, when the unemployment rate approached 10%, forcing issuers to write off more than $100bn in loans over the next two years. Recently, much of the growth has come from banks extending credit to borrowers with lower credit scores.
"You’re now introducing a broader set of individuals to your portfolio that are likely more adverse," says Sanjay Sakhrani, a KBW analyst.
"That’s just the nature of growth. These are still profitable customers. But that growth has come back and it’s creating a more normal-looking complexion in the portfolio."
For others, including Wells Fargo analyst Jason Harbes, looser underwriting standards are cause for worry. He downgraded the sector, noting in a May 19 report that "credit quality has visibly worsened over the past two quarters".
The recent increase in defaults is reminiscent of the mid-1990s, when write-offs and loan balances rose despite a sustained decline in the unemployment rate, Harbes says.
In addition to jobs numbers, analysts track the percentage of household income spent on debt. It dropped to 9.98% in 2016, the lowest since 2012.
"We … are always worried that there will be some sort of inflection point," says Chris Donat, an analyst at Sandler O’Neill & Partners.
"But we don’t think we’ve seen an inflection point here in credit quality."
