US agency looks into effect of Kia recalls

Washington/Seoul — US safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7-million vehicles by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motor over engine defects, according to filings published at the weekend.

A South Korean whistleblower reported concerns in 2016 to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which will investigate the timeliness of three recalls carried out in the US and whether they covered enough vehicles.

Fines could be imposed on the vehicle makers if the traffic safety agency determines the recalls were not conducted properly. The agency did not immediately comment.

A Hyundai spokesman in Seoul said the company "has conducted recalls in compliance with US regulations and procedure" and would "sincerely" co-operate with the investigation.

In 2015, Hyundai recalled 470,000 Sonata sedans, saying engine failure would cause a vehicle to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. At that time, Kia did not recall its vehicles, which share the same Theta II engines.

Kim Gwang-ho, then an engineer at Hyundai, flew to Washington in August 2016 to tell the agency the companies should have recalled more vehicles, citing an internal report. He also reported several alleged safety lapses to both US and South Korean authorities.

In April, Kim told Reuters he gave the agency 250 pages of internal documents on the alleged engine defect and nine other faults.

On March 31, Hyundai expanded its original US recall to 572,000 Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles with Theta II engines, the agency said.

On the same day, Kia recalled 618,160 Optima, Sorento and Sportage vehicles.

The recall, which was also conducted in Canada and South Korea, cost the companies 360-billion won ($322.4m).

TIMELINESS AND SCOPE

According to filings published on Saturday, the US agency opened an investigation on May 18 into "both the timeliness and scope" of the Theta II engine recalls and their "compliance with reporting requirements".

In August 2014, Hyundai agreed to pay a $17.35m fine to settle an agency investigation into whether it delayed the recall of 43,500 Genesis cars to fix a brake defect linked to two injuries. The agency said in 2014 that Hyundai "must change the way they deal with safety-related defects".

Congress voted in 2015 to increase the maximum fine a vehicle maker can face for a single delayed recall campaign to $105m.

Reuters