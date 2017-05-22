Companies

HYUNDAI AND KIA

US agency looks into effect of Kia recalls

22 May 2017 - 05:54 David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Washington/Seoul — US safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7-million vehicles by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motor over engine defects, according to filings published at the weekend.

A South Korean whistleblower reported concerns in 2016 to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which will investigate the timeliness of three recalls carried out in the US and whether they covered enough vehicles.

Fines could be imposed on the vehicle makers if the traffic safety agency determines the recalls were not conducted properly. The agency did not immediately comment.

A Hyundai spokesman in Seoul said the company "has conducted recalls in compliance with US regulations and procedure" and would "sincerely" co-operate with the investigation.

In 2015, Hyundai recalled 470,000 Sonata sedans, saying engine failure would cause a vehicle to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. At that time, Kia did not recall its vehicles, which share the same Theta II engines.

Kim Gwang-ho, then an engineer at Hyundai, flew to Washington in August 2016 to tell the agency the companies should have recalled more vehicles, citing an internal report. He also reported several alleged safety lapses to both US and South Korean authorities.

In April, Kim told Reuters he gave the agency 250 pages of internal documents on the alleged engine defect and nine other faults.

On March 31, Hyundai expanded its original US recall to 572,000 Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles with Theta II engines, the agency said.

On the same day, Kia recalled 618,160 Optima, Sorento and Sportage vehicles.

The recall, which was also conducted in Canada and South Korea, cost the companies 360-billion won ($322.4m).

TIMELINESS AND SCOPE

According to filings published on Saturday, the US agency opened an investigation on May 18 into "both the timeliness and scope" of the Theta II engine recalls and their "compliance with reporting requirements".

In August 2014, Hyundai agreed to pay a $17.35m fine to settle an agency investigation into whether it delayed the recall of 43,500 Genesis cars to fix a brake defect linked to two injuries. The agency said in 2014 that Hyundai "must change the way they deal with safety-related defects".

Congress voted in 2015 to increase the maximum fine a vehicle maker can face for a single delayed recall campaign to $105m.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Citroën is leaving SA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched
Companies / Energy
3.
Gigaba re-enters fray with Oppenheimers' Fireblade
Companies
4.
GM pulls out of SA, sells plant to Isuzu
Companies
5.
Gigaba appoints Buthelezi to be chairman of PIC
Companies

Related Articles

Amazon intent on bringing grocery shop with no staff to Europe
Companies

Norway finds the fattest returns in Africa’s financial industry
World / Europe

US trade negotiator wants to fine-tune Nafta, not kill it
World / Americas

Toyota, BMW, Mazda and Subaru agree to airbag deal
Companies

Tongaat expects earnings to rise after sugar operations rebound
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.