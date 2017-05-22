Oceana’s US unit proves to be a big catch

Daybrook’s fish landings were up 5% with the production yield increasing markedly to 13%, well ahead of the 10% achieved in the previous interim period and shifting above the historical average yield of 12.5%.

Kuttel said Daybrook was highly cash-generative and was likely to see further efficiencies come through in future. "The integration of the business into Oceana has gone very well."

There was some short-term concern around the effect increased fish oil and fish meal production from Peru could have on Daybrook’s profitability. Kuttel said the market expected Peru to land its quota, but noted that prices appeared to have bottomed out and that gradual improvement was expected.

Kuttel said the fish meal demand curve remained intact and that the biomass estimates for the Gulf Menhaden species (used primarily for fish oil and fish meal) was "incredibly healthy — the biomass is not over-fished from an environmental point of view. We can still see big upside."

Kuttel also moved to reassure investors that Oceana was not facing huge operational risks in the coming new allocations of fishing rights for 2020.

He said that one third of Oceana’s operating profits were derived from its Lucky Star canned pilchard brands (which imports the bulk of its production requirements) and the cold storage operations.

Another third of the operating profits were generated by Daybrook, where Oceana’s fishing rights off the coast of Louisiana was guaranteed for the next 50 years.

The remaining third of operating profits was generated from African operations, of which only 20% was derived from SA.

"We have derisked Oceana considerably in terms of fishing rights in SA. But our transformation credentials and our efficiencies do still place us in a good position for retaining fishing rights locally."

Anthony Clark, an analyst at Vunani Securities, said that while Oceana had endured a squeeze on profits in the interim period, it remained in an enviable position for the longer term. "Their products are globally in demand and they are looking for acquisitions internationally to lessen the exposure to the South African fishing sector."