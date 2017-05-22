Companies

Naspers in talks with MTN on pay-TV content

22 May 2017 - 16:23 Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator’s subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.

"We are in discussions with MTN regarding a content supply agreement," Naspers spokesperson Meloy Horn said in an e-mail.

If agreed, the deal could boost returns for Naspers’s pay-TV unit, which is grappling with rising costs and currency swings.

Horn declined to comment on speculation Naspers was considering the sale of its pay-TV operations outside SA.

For MTN, a deal would be a major step forward in the strategy of new CE Rob Shuter to convince some of its more than 220-million subscribers to use their phones for everything from paying bills to streaming live football matches.

MTN was not immediately available to comment.

Reuters

Naspers considers selling MultiChoice in Africa, insiders says

But a disposal of MultiChoice would not include the South African division, which is still highly profitable, the people familiar with the matter said
Companies
4 days ago

Blockbusters give Tencent the edge

Games and videos help internet company post record quarterly sales
Companies
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Investors recoup funds from African Bank ‘side ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Independent Power Producer office to be shifted
Companies / Energy
3.
Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched
Companies / Energy
4.
Citroën is leaving SA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
GM pulls out of SA, sells plant to Isuzu
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.