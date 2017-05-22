Naspers in talks with MTN on pay-TV content

Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator’s subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.

"We are in discussions with MTN regarding a content supply agreement," Naspers spokesperson Meloy Horn said in an e-mail.

If agreed, the deal could boost returns for Naspers’s pay-TV unit, which is grappling with rising costs and currency swings.

Horn declined to comment on speculation Naspers was considering the sale of its pay-TV operations outside SA.

For MTN, a deal would be a major step forward in the strategy of new CE Rob Shuter to convince some of its more than 220-million subscribers to use their phones for everything from paying bills to streaming live football matches.

MTN was not immediately available to comment.

Reuters