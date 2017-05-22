Japanese airline becomes first to accept bitcoin

Tokyo — Peach Aviation will become the first Japanese carrier to accept bitcoin as payment for airline tickets as the discount airline aims to attract more tourists from other parts of Asia.

The cryptocurrency could be used to book seats starting by the end of 2017, Peach said in a statement in Tokyo on Monday, adding a change in Japan’s law on fund settlements in April helped facilitate the move. The carrier also aimed to increase tie-ups with local governments and regional companies to help spread usage of the currency, it said.

"We want to encourage visitors from overseas and the revitalisation of Japan’s regions," Shinichi Inoue, CEO of Peach told reporters in Tokyo on Monday. "This is a real first step in partnerships for Japan and we are aiming for more company and service tie-ups."