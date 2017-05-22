IBM caught up in Italy probe

Milan — Italian investigators have seized documents from the Milan offices of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) as part of a probe into allegations of fraud at one of its customers, BT Italy, a unit of Britain’s BT Group, sources said.

Dozens of tax police visited the Italian offices of nine suppliers to BT Italy including the US tech group, on Thursday, as well as BT Italy’s own headquarters, and took documents away, said sources familiar with the probe.

IBM spokesman Alessandro Ferrari said the company was co-operating with authorities. The US group is not formally under investigation and none of its representatives has been accused of wrongdoing, but the warrant for Thursday’s seizures states that some transactions between BT Italy and its suppliers were faked.

The warrant authorised the search for evidence in relation to allegations that former BT Italy managers had conspired with suppliers and customers to fake orders and to issue false credit notes in order to reduce BT Italy’s costs.

Investigators also sought evidence that BT Italy and suppliers contrived sale-and-leaseback transactions to artificially boost sales and profit margins.

These transactions involved several firms including IBM, according to the warrant and the sources.

The accounting scandal surfaced in October 2016, when BT Group said it had discovered accounting errors at its Italy unit. In January, it characterised it as improper accounting and took a write-down of about £530m.

In March, the group filed a criminal complaint with Italian prosecutors, accusing several former Italy executives and other employees of breaking company rules and unlawful conduct.

