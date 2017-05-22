TIMESHARE PROBE
Consumer watchdog launches wide-ranging public inquiry into holiday club industry
Flood of complaints includes the lack of termination options for elderly or cash-strapped consumers
Tighter regulation could be on the cards for the shared vacation ownership industry, which is the target of a wide-ranging public inquiry by the National Consumer Commission.
"We want to get to the root cause of issues experienced by consumers. We also hope to [tackle] gaps in current legislation," commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said on Friday.
The commission had received thousands of complaints from consumers over the past nearly two decades that were lodged against holiday clubs and other role players in their value chain, he said.
An investigation by the National Consumer Commission into three major clubs led it to lodge an application with the National Consumer Tribunal in 2015 to have the sale of holiday club points as timeshare declared a fraudulent scheme.
Consumers have in the past complained about being locked into lifetime contracts that clubs do not permit them to cancel even when they are too old to travel. Others say holiday accommodation is seldom available or they have insufficient points to afford it, despite paying thousands of rand in annual club fees.
The commission continued to receive regular complaints, Mohamed said.
It withdrew its tribunal cases because of technical defects in its application that it believed could be harmful to its case.
It had now appointed a three-member inquiry panel to conduct an extensive study, over a period of six months, into how the vacation ownership industry operated, he said.
The panel would engage consumers, industry role players, regulators, academics, courts and all other interested parties. It comprises three attorneys with experience across the areas of consumer protection law, property law and contract management: Zandile Mpungose, Aubrey Ngcobo and chairwoman Diane Terblanche.
The Consumer Protection Act did not tackle all the issues pertaining to the vacation ownership industry, Mohamed said. It was also not retrospective and many holiday club contracts were signed before it existed.
"There have been some changes, but consumers are still prejudiced. It is disgusting … that captains of this industry can turn a blind eye [to] the pain and suffering of consumers."
The Vacation Ownership Association of Southern Africa has, however, defended its members. While the association would support the commission’s inquiry, it was dismayed at the "inaccurate statement" that industry captains had ignored the plight of consumers, said spokesman Alex Bosch.
The association, which represented the shared vacation ownership industry, had met the commission on numerous occasions to propose amendments to the legislation in order to assist consumers, Bosch said. It had also submitted an amended code of conduct for members in July 2015, which the commission had not reviewed.
Please login or register to comment.