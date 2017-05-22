Companies

Blackstone pursues $100bn investment deal with Saudi fund

22 May 2017 - 05:54 Melissa Mittelman
A man walks past the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi. Picture: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER
New York — Blackstone Group, the world’s biggest private equity manager, is eyeing more than $100bn in infrastructure investments with a new strategy anchored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The fund agreed to commit $20bn to the pool and Blackstone plans to raise the same amount from other investors, the New York-based asset manager said on Saturday. With leverage, Blackstone expects to have more than $100bn in purchasing power for infrastructure projects, primarily in the US.

The agreement between Blackstone and the fund is a nonbinding memorandum of understanding and the organisations are continuing to negotiate terms, they said.

The partnership comes as top executives, including Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, descended on Riyadh for the inaugural Saudi-US CEO Forum, a weekend of dealmaking. The meetings, which have already yielded billions of dollars in deals between companies including oil giant Saudi Aramco and General Electric, have been aligned with US President Donald Trump’s visit.

Infrastructure investing has gained renewed attention as Trump vows to direct more private money toward improving roads, bridges and airports.

The asset class also fits the bill for liability-driven investors in the US and abroad seeking current income amid near-zero interest rates and negative yields elsewhere in fixed income.

"There is broad agreement that the US urgently needs to invest in its rapidly aging infrastructure," Blackstone president Tony James said. "This will create well-paying US jobs and will lay the foundation for stronger long-term economic growth."

Blackstone signalled its ambitions for such a large fund in January, when its global head of private equity described what it would take to be a meaningful investor in infrastructure.

"To be relevant in that end of the market I think you need to be deploying billions of dollars at a time, not hundreds of millions," Global Private Equity head Joe Baratta said.

