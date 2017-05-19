Embattled Toshiba has many suitors for its semi-conductor business

Selling the unit is critical for the company’s recovery.

However, much about the sale and its outcome are still uncertain, as Toshiba’s business partner, Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba’s main semi-conductor plant and is one of the suitors for the unit, is seeking to block any sale that does not have its consent.

KKR is expected one of the most favoured bidders. It is set to join hands with a state-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), in an offer of at least ¥1.8-trillion, one person said, adding that the bid could be raised to make it more competitive.

The government has made clear it is prepared to block any sale that could see highly valued chip technology leave the country and the participation of government-backed investors is seen as a key stamp of approval.

Sources familiar with the matter said that INCJ and the Development Bank of Japan had separately told Toshiba of their intention to take part in the bidding process, although there were no details on what form the participation may take.

KKR and INCJ declined to comment. Toshiba also declined to comment.