Companies

Wal-Mart earnings dip but sales rise at its US stores

18 May 2017 - 14:26 Agency Staff
Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon speaks at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas. File photo: REUTERS
Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon speaks at the company's annual meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas. File photo: REUTERS

New York — Wal-Mart Stores scored another increase in sales at its US Walmart stores according to first-quarter results released on Thursday, but earnings dipped on higher expenses.

The world’s biggest retailer reported earnings of $3bn in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, down 1.3% from the period a year ago. Revenues were up 1.4% at $117.5bn.

The results reflected Wal-Mart’s efforts to lure customers to US stores through upgrades to infrastructure, better customer service after boosting worker pay, and enhanced e-commerce offerings. These efforts have pressured earnings in recent quarters due to higher expenses, while producing gains in Wal-Mart’s comparable store sales in the US, a closely-watched benchmark that rose 1.4% in the first quarter.

"We delivered a solid first quarter and we’re encouraged by the start of the year," said CEO Doug McMillon. "We’re moving faster to combine our digital and physical assets to make our shipping simple and easy for customers." Shares of Wal-Mart rose 0.8% in pre-market trading to $75.70.

AFP

Wal-Mart takes on Amazon using free shipping

Wal-Mart Stores opts for two-day shipping model that does not have annual membership fees
Companies
3 months ago

Wal-Mart’s holiday season sales in US are surprisingly high

Investors have ignored an 8% drop in gross profit margins stemming from Wal-Mart’s continued efforts to cut prices to make them more competitive
Companies
2 months ago

How Wal-Mart is using blockchain to make food safer

With the blockchain, Wal-Mart will be able to get crucial data from a single receipt, including suppliers, details on how and where food was grown ...
Companies
6 months ago

Wal-Mart reports lower than expected quarterly sales

The retailer’s revision of its profit outlook was in line with rivals that expressed optimism ahead of the holiday season
Companies
6 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched
Companies / Energy
2.
Denel's partner in Asia insolvent, says Lungisa ...
Companies
3.
Gigaba re-enters fray with Oppenheimers' Fireblade
Companies
4.
PIC suggested as equity partner for bleeding SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Steinhoff to list its African retail assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Wal-Mart’s holiday season sales in US are surprisingly high
Companies

Wal-Mart takes on Amazon using free shipping
Companies

How Wal-Mart is using blockchain to make food safer
Companies

Wal-Mart reports lower than expected quarterly sales
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.