Blockbusters give Tencent the edge

A market value that now surpasses $300bn underscores how China’s online titans, including Alibaba, are outstripping traditional state sectors and defying a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

"It was a strong set of results," said Li Yujie, an analyst at RHB Research Institute in Hong Kong. "Tencent’s mobile gaming business was the main contributor, especially Honour of Kings, which is probably generating

[between] 2-billion and 3-billion yuan of revenue a month."

Revenue rose to 49.6-billion yuan ($7.2bn) in the Marcg quarter, the Shenzhen-based company said on Wednesday, surpassing the 46.4-billion yuan analysts projected on average.

Net income climbed to 14.5-billion yuan, compared with a projected 13-billion yuan. The results included "net other gains" of 3.2-billion yuan — six times more than it recorded a year earlier — which was mainly from disposals and dividend income, it said.

Shifting from its old strategy of relying on third-party content, Tencent has poured money into developing its own videos.

In games, Tencent rode a strong showing from Honour of Kings. Self-developed, the hit battle title is in the same vein as the world’s most popular desktop title, League of Legends — also owned by Tencent. It topped revenue and downloads in Apple’s iOS store in March, according to App Annie.