Volvo Cars says new generation of diesel engines could be the last, says CEO

As a result, a decision on the development of a new generation of diesel engines is not required," he said.

In the FAZ interview Samuelsson said Volvo would continue improving the current range, first introduced in 2013, to meet future emissions standards, with production likely to go on until about 2023.

Until 2020 diesel would be needed to help meet carbon dioxide emission limits set by the European Union, but after that other regulations would come into play, with the costs of making engines compliant with ever higher anti-pollution standards meaning it would no longer be worth it.

Instead, Volvo will invest in the electric and hybrid cars, with its first pure electric model due on the market in 2019.

"We have to recognise that Tesla has managed to offer such a car for which people are lining up. In this area, there should also be space for us, with high quality and attractive design," Samuelsson said.

Samuelsson has previously said that tighter emissions rules will push up the price of diesel-engined cars to the point where plug-in hybrids will become an attractive alternative.

The average carbon dioxide emissions limit for European car makers’ fleets will need to fall from 130g/km to 95g/km in 2021, forcing them to invest more in exhaust emissions technology.

Diesel cars account for more than 50% of all new registrations in Europe, making the region by far the world’s biggest diesel market. Volvo, owned by China’s Geely, sells 90% of its XC 90 offroaders in Europe with diesel engines.

The scandal over Volkwagen’s cheating of US environmental tests to mask emissions of nitrogen oxides, which can cause or aggravate respiratory disease, means manufacturers are facing intense scrutiny over the true level of pollutants being emitted by their cars.

Goldman Sachs believes a regulatory crackdown could add €300 per engine to diesel costs that are already some €1,300 above their petrol-powered equivalents, as car makers race to bring real NOx emissions closer to their much lower test-bench scores.

Reuters