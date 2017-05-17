Qualcomm takes assemblers of the iPhone to court over royalties

New York — Qualcomm’s battle with Apple is heating up as the chip company hauls assemblers of the iPhone into a US court, on claims they are failing to pay patent royalties.

Four Asian contract manufacturers, including Foxconn Technology and Pegatron aren’t complying with obligations to pay for the use of patented technology, according to a complaint Qualcomm said it filed in federal court in San Diego. The other two companies sued are Wistron and Compal Electronics.

Unlike other smartphone companies, Apple doesn’t have a direct licence with Qualcomm and instead pays contractors to make its devices, parts of which are used to cover royalties such as those owed under agreements struck before the first iPhone appeared. The chipmaker blamed Apple for dragging its contract manufacturers into the dispute, saying the decision not to give them money for royalties had stopped them from paying Qualcomm, according to the complaint.

"Their gripe, their issue, appears to be with Apple," said Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg. "We’re suing to make the point that others shouldn’t be used by Apple to advance this agenda they have of attacking us."