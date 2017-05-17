Companies

Lloyds becomes first British bank to emerge completely from state ownership

17 May 2017 - 10:25 Andrew MacAskill
People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London. Picture: REUTERS
London — Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country’s recovering banking sector.

The sale draws a line under one of the largest bailouts from the 2007-09 global financial crisis. This involved Lloyds, Britain’s biggest retail lender, being rescued after an ill-fated government-brokered takeover of rival HBOS.

"Six years ago we inherited a business that was in a very fragile financial condition," Lloyds CE Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in 2011, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the hard work of everyone at Lloyds, we’ve turned the group around."

The takeover of HBOS in 2008 caused Lloyds to suffer more than £25bn in losses, with the bail-out leaving the government with a 43% state shareholding.

Lloyds said in a statement that the government would make a profit of about £900m, having spent more than £20bn rescuing the bank.

