Ford says 10% of job cuts will affect salaried jobs in North America and Asia

Detroit — On Wednesday, Ford said it would cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives.

The number two US vehicle maker is looking to boost its sagging stock price.

Ford said the cuts would amount to about 10% of a group of 15,000 salaried workers. The company said a large group of salaried workers would not be covered by the planned cuts, including those in product develop and in the Ford Credit unit.

The cuts will not apply to Ford’s Europe or South America units. About two-thirds of the planned cuts are in North America and the rest in Asia. Ford does not plan to cut hourly workers or production.