Ford says 10% of job cuts will affect salaried jobs in North America and Asia
Detroit — On Wednesday, Ford said it would cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives.
The number two US vehicle maker is looking to boost its sagging stock price.
Ford said the cuts would amount to about 10% of a group of 15,000 salaried workers. The company said a large group of salaried workers would not be covered by the planned cuts, including those in product develop and in the Ford Credit unit.
The cuts will not apply to Ford’s Europe or South America units. About two-thirds of the planned cuts are in North America and the rest in Asia. Ford does not plan to cut hourly workers or production.
The vehicle maker will offer financial incentives to encourage salaried employees to depart voluntarily, including generous early retirement offers, a person briefed on the plan said.
In 2016, Ford cut hundreds of white-collar jobs in Europe to reduce costs by $200m annually.
Ford stock was little changed in premarket trading on Wednesday. The shares are down nearly 40% since Mark Fields took over as CEO in July 2014.
The Detroit vehicle makers have been under pressure from US President Donald Trump to add jobs in the US, but declining US sales and stalled share values are exerting a stronger force.
In January, Ford said it was cancelling a planned Mexico plant and adding 700 jobs in Michigan.
In April it announced plans to cut costs by $3bn in 2017. Car makers are trimming costs as they brace for slowing vehicle sales.
General Motors has cut more than 4,000 US jobs since November, and moved to conserve capital by shedding its European operations and closing unprofitable operations in Asia.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.