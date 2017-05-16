Waymo wins ruling against Uber regarding trade secrets

San Francisco — Waymo — formerly the Google self-driving car project, which stands for a new way forward in mobility — won a ruling that may strengthen its trade-secrets suit against Uber, even as the Alphabet unit fell short of its goal to bring its rival’s driverless-car program to a standstill.

US district Judge William Alsup approved of Uber’s move last month to demote the engineer leading its self-driving unit to keep him away from related laser technology and safeguard secrets that Waymo alleges were stolen. In the ruling — issued under seal on Thursday and made public on Monday with some redactions — Alsup said Anthony Levandowski must remain quarantined from Uber’s work on lidar (light detection and ranging), the laser component that helps an autonomous vehicle see its surroundings.

Alsup wrote that Waymo "has made a strong showing that Levandowski absconded with over 14,000 files" from the company when he left last year to form his own start-up, Otto, that was then acquired by Uber.

"The record further indicates that Uber knew or at least should have known of the downloading, but nevertheless proceeded to bring Levandowski and Otto on board," the judge said. He noted that the litigation was well underway before Levandowski stepped back from overseeing Uber’s work on lidar.

Alsup stopped short of issuing a broader order stalling Uber’s program for the duration of the court battle, saying he didn’t find clear evidence that the ride-hailing company has used its rival’s technology. Still, this decision and the judge’s referral of the case to federal prosecutors for their review on Thursday should give Uber cause for worry, said James Pooley, a lawyer at Orrick in Menlo Park, California.

Criminal implications

"The judge’s finding that Uber knew or should’ve known is particularly troublesome when you consider his order referring this to the US attorney for investigation," Pooley said.