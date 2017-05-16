Elliott ratchets up pressure on BHP to rethink petroleum business

"We reject both claims," the miner said in an e-mailed statement, adding that it would review Elliott’s latest material in full and formally respond.

A source close to BHP said the company expected to meet Elliott in Barcelona.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank and Citi have said BHP could unleash billions of dollars by selling part or all of its petroleum business, although Citi cautioned this would bring only a once-off benefit to shareholders and the company should focus on how to grow value for shareholders.

"The current period of shareholder activism could result in a break-up and/or a significant alteration of the company’s structure," Citi said in a note this week.

Listing reversal

Responding to concerns raised by the Australian government on Tuesday, Elliott backtracked on its proposal for BHP to have its main listing in London, saying that it could remain incorporated in Australia and stay an Australian tax resident, retaining full listings on the Australian and London bourses.

An example would be International Airline Group (IAG), which resulted from the 2010 merger of British Airways and Iberia. IAG has its primary listing in Spain but also trades in London via CDIs (Crest Depository Interests) and remains part of the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

BHP has said the costs of scrapping its dual-listed structure significantly outweighs the benefits.