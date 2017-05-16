Companies

Astral proves resilience as maize prices offer fillip

Drought and record high feed prices sabotage profit, but poultry producer expects rest of the year to be better

16 May 2017 - 05:17 Colleen Goko
Chris Schutte. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Chris Schutte. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

The drought may have decimated Astral’s interim earnings, but market commentators are optimistic about the firm’s outlook.

The poultry producer and animal feed supplier reported a 54% drop in headline earnings for the six months to March.

CEO Chris Schutte said that while the drop in earnings was "nothing to be proud of", the company had proved its resilience in a difficult trading period. "If we analyse the conditions that we had to operate in, we have cause to celebrate.

"We thought the drop in earnings would be much worse but we did a couple of things, in-house to shield us and it worked," he said.

Astral said poultry feed prices reached a record high over the period, increasing an average 16.8% from the year-earlier period.

To negate the higher feed costs, Astral said it improved its broiler-production efficiencies.

Schutte said the next six months could be better.

Companies
Vunani Securities food producers analyst Anthony Clark said Astral could enjoy a considerable rebound in profit from poultry in its 2018 financial year. "Results, though bad, showed what resilience the company has in the face of serious challenges and that management has done what they can to address them.

"A big positive is the big maize harvest."

Clark said Astral bought 800,000 tonnes of maize a year. The 2016 average price was R3,575 a tonne. The 2017 price had averaged R1,956 a tonne.

"The cost saving to Astral is R1.2bn year on year, so the company will have much lower costs into its 2018 financial year," he said.

Avior Capital Markets food producers analyst Jiten Bechoo said: "The poultry business appears to have held up better than we expected, even though there was a significant drop in profits year on year. We were expecting continued losses."

Bechoo said it seemed as if the company was already experiencing the positive effects of lower feed costs, despite its forward procurement. Astral seemed to have improved efficiencies. "Moreover, poultry prices appear to be holding up better than we expected in the current off-peak period."

Bechoo expressed concern over external feed volumes and margins, which appeared to have come under pressure.

"This business was traditionally quite stable.

"We need to keep in mind, though, that we have come through the worst drought in decades," he said. "In our view, the pressure on the livestock and dairy industries should begin to normalise into next year."

