Tesco’s CEO has package cut by 10.5% despite rise in profit

Dave Lewis, CEO of Britain’s biggest retailer, Tesco, saw his total pay package fall 10.5% last year, even though the supermarket group achieved a 25% rise in profit and its first full year of sales growth for seven years.

Lewis made £4.15m ($5.3m) in its 2016-17 financial year, down from £4.63m in 2015-16, according to Tesco’s annual report, published on Friday. The reduction reflects a 21% fall in his short-term bonus to £2.36m, with 75.6% of the maximum paid versus nearly the full amount in the previous year.

His salary was maintained at £1.25m and has not been raised for 2017-18. The bonus is based on profit, revenue and a number of personal targets.

After Tesco’s sales, profit and asset values were hammered by changing shopping habits, the rise of German discounters Aldi and Lidl, and an accounting scandal the firm has been fighting back under Lewis, who joined in September 2014.

Last month, Tesco beat forecasts for annual profit as its recovery gained pace, potentially strengthening Lewis’s hand as he seeks investor backing for his plan to buy wholesaler Booker. "Tesco has had a year of strong progress, delivering against the three turnaround priorities of improving competitiveness in the UK, a more secure balance sheet and rebuilding trust, which were set in 2014," said Deanna Oppenheimer, chair of Tesco’s pay committee.

Tesco’s chief financial officer Alan Stewart received a total pay package of £2.24m, down 14%. Shares in Tesco, up 15% over the last year, were down 0.9% at 178.75p at 10.29am GMT.

Reuters

