Oakbay director Mark Pamensky quits board

Mark Pamensky, who was mentioned in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report, has resigned as an independent nonexecutive director of the Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources.

This is the second directorship Pamensky has resigned since the release of the report last year.

Pamensky was among those subpoenaed by Madonsela for her report into state capture allegedly involving the Gupta family.

In November 2016 he quit as a nonexecutive director of Eskom.

The State of Capture report found that the Eskom board was improperly appointed and did not conform to ethical standards as the directors or their immediate family members had multiple relationships with the Gupta family.

Pamensky, who was also a former director and chief operating officer of Blue Label Telecoms, resigned from Eskom just after Brian Molefe.

Molefe was sworn in as an ANC MP in February, but on Friday Eskom confirmed that he would be returning to the state-owned power utility next week, where he will take up his old job as CE.

Pamensky sent his resignation letter, seen by Business Day, to the Oakbay Resources board of directors on Thursday.

His resignation will take effect on June 10.

No reasons were given in the letter for his decision to quit.