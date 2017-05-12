Goldman Sachs hopes to gain lost ground as it opens new dark pool

New York — Goldman Sachs is accustomed to winning, but its dark pool lags far behind private stock-trading systems run by its fiercest rivals. It has a plan to start turning that around.

The bank is debuting a new dark pool on Friday.

At first, only two stocks will trade on the new platform, dubbed Sigma X-Squared, but everything else will be shifted over within about a month from the older Sigma X system, which will be shuttered, according to a client memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

From investment banking to bond trading, Goldman Sachs is among the biggest players.

But with dark pools for US stocks, Sigma X has slipped to about 10th place, falling well behind the top markets run by UBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, according to data compiled by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

It wasn’t always so, with Sigma X once sitting near the pinnacle of the rankings. The New York-based bank has also lost ground to Morgan Stanley when it comes to stock trading in general.

Goldman Sachs posted $1.1bn less revenue than its rival in 2016, the biggest gap since Goldman Sachs led the market in 2013.

Goldman Sachs’s new dark pool will run differently from Sigma X. It will allow clients to choose which kinds of trading behaviours they want to be on the other side of, according to the memo.

Sigma X’s old system takes a more general approach to how clients choose who they trade with.

The new pool will run on Nasdaq technology, according to a person with knowledge of the platform, the result of a partnership announced last year.

Nasdaq is the third-largest owner of US stock exchanges, and also supplies trading software to clients who want to run their own markets.

Dark pools were developed as a way for money managers to secretly get large trades done without tipping off traders who would seek to move prices against them.

They have been subject to regulatory scrutiny in recent years. Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Barclays have all been fined tens of millions of dollars for infractions in their dark pools.

In 2015, Goldman Sachs was hit with a smaller fine of $1.8m from the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for reporting inaccurate trading information over a period of eight years.

Bloomberg