Companies

Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 1-million vehicles due to software problem

12 May 2017 - 14:34 David Shepardson
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne. Picture: REUTERS
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — On Friday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it was recalling more than 1.25-million trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one death resulting from a crash, and two injuries.

The Italian-American vehicle maker said it would reprogram computer modules because an error code could temporarily disable side airbag and seatbelt pretensioner deployment when a car was rolled, if the vehicle "were subjected to a significant underbody impact".

The recall covers about 1-million Ram 1500 and 2500 pick-up vehicles made between 2013 and 2016, and Ram 3500 vehicles made between 2014 and 2016 in the US, 216,007 vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico and 21,530 outside North America, Fiat Chrysler said.

